Monday Morning Fly By: New year’s Flyers

*The Flyers rang in the new year by getting doubled up on by the Kings, which, frankly, feels like the best way to set us all up with realistic expectations for 2022. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*Saturday’s loss came on the heels of back-to-back wins, but the signs that the results were going to change were evident even as the teams racked up a season-long points streak. [The Athletic]

*About those flawed processes... apparently the team has at least identified the problem? Maybe? [Inquirer]

*Anyhoo, tomorrow’s game against the Ducks is an important one, now. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Claude Giroux continues to move his way up the all-time Flyers ranking and it’s no surprise that his peers love to see it. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It feels hard to imagine the Flyers will do anything resembling turning this season around, but if they do, it’ll start with Carter Hart. [BSH]

*With the WJC being cancelled we didn’t get a chance to get a look at the Flyers’ better prospects, but Emil Andrae in particular is kind of a big deal right now. [Inquirer]

*Did you all enjoy the Winter Classic? The Minnesota Wild did not. [Hockey Wilderness]

*For the rest of us though it was, arguably, one of the best Winter Classics to date. A night game in a cold place, that’s the way to go from here on out. [ESPN]

*This story out of Seattle about a fan alerting a Vancouver Canucks’ staffer to a cancerous mole on his neck is amazing. Like, incredible stuff. [The Seattle Times]

*Speaking of stories, here are the ones to look for in the early part of 2022. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, New Year’s Resolutions. Did you make any? If you need a few ideas... [BSH]