Phantoms Fix: Mayhew Mania

We’ve been getting plenty of looks at the kids with the way the Flyers have been playing...

By estebomb and Madeline Campbell
Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Steve and Maddie discuss the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ success since their bumpy start, head coach Ian Laperrière’s performance so far, Philadelphia Flyers call-ups Cam York, Gerry Mayhew, and Isaac Ratcliffe, as well as some of the other young players that may have an impact with the Flyers soon.

