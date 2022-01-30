Phantoms Fix: Mayhew Mania

Steve and Maddie discuss the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ success since their bumpy start, head coach Ian Laperrière’s performance so far, Philadelphia Flyers call-ups Cam York, Gerry Mayhew, and Isaac Ratcliffe, as well as some of the other young players that may have an impact with the Flyers soon.

