Monday Morning Fly By: We’re back, baby

*Try as they might to blow their early lead, even going as far as overtime, the Flyers finally won a hockey game Saturday afternoon, beating the Kings 4-3. It was beautiful. Here’s what we learned. [BSH]

*Mike Yeo is not satisfied with just snapping the losing streak, though. His team has a long way to go. [Inquirer]

*One thing that might help is the return of Derrick Brassard. Apparently that’s close. [NBC Sports Philly]

*In Charlie’s latest Observations, though, he makes an important point: this team just isn’t good enough to turn anything around. [The Athletic]

*Charlie also tackled The Claude Giroux Question, as everyone will be until the trade deadline. There are really only a few teams that make sense for him. [The Hockey News]

*One thing that has been pretty fun lately though is seeing so many Phantoms call-ups holding their own — and even looking pretty good! — in the NHL. [Inquirer]

*Charlie also did a mailbag this week (Ed.’s note: Charles, have you considered a day off, bud?) and it’s always fun reading his takes on what is on the minds of the fans. [The Athletic]

*Scott Wheeler over at The Athletic is doing his yearly ranking of NHL prospect pools and he has the Flyers at number 13. That may or may not be higher than you expected. [The Athletic]

*And finally, speaking of prospects, Maddie and Steve teamed up once again for an episode of The Phantoms Fix! If you’re wondering what’s going on up in Allentown this is a great listen. [BSH]