Tuesday Morning Fly By: Quack quack

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
Philadelphia Flyers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

*The Flyers are in Anaheim tonight to meet up with the Ducks who are, at the moment, going through it:

*Good news out of practice yesterday was that the Flyers will be getting Scott Laughton and Carter Hart back tonight. Can’t hurt! [Inquirer]

*Being stuck out with Covid was, as you may have guessed, annoying for Hart and Laughts. [NBC Sports Philly]

*But then the bad news out of practice yesterday was that Ryan Ellis is not anywhere near close to coming back to the lineup. If he comes back at all this year:

*Another one of the excellent prospects we missed out on in the World Junior Championships is Swiss kid Brian Zanetti, who you could call a “defensive defenseman” if you felt so inclined. [Inquirer]

*The players aren’t the only ones bummed out about the Olympics being taken away. The coaches are pretty unhappy, too. [The Athletic]

*And finally, sure the trade deadline in months away, but it’s never too early for rumors to get kicking around. [Sportsnet]

