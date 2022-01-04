BSH Radio #337: Everything is great!

Welcome to 2022, where the Philadelphia Flyers are the same old middling hockey team you’ve all been seeing for years. Which begs the question: what, exactly, do you root for at this point? Bill, Kelly, Steph, and Charlie discuss what the possible results for the rest of the season could lead to and what would be best for the team — and our sanity. Are those the same paths? Listen to find out!

Follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts, five stars please! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.