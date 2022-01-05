Wednesday Morning Fly By: No more West Coast

*Last night was the last late-night start of the season. That’s wonderful. Less wonderful? Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov being added to the Covid protocol before the game. [BSH]

*Did the Flyers win last night’s game? Well whomst could possibly say?! Did you miss the game too? Well: RECAP!

*This was the first game Ivan Provorov has ever missed, and he missed it because of this stupid virus. This is all so exhausting. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Got a look at Cam York, though. That’s something. That’s not a bad thing. [Inquirer]

*Anyhoo, here’s a look at the best of the Flyers’ prospects from this week. [BSH]

*Remember how the Flyers were always good for letting in a goal like, seconds after scoring one? Might be a Dave Hakstol thing. [The Seattle Times]

*Connor McDavid also has Covid now, that’s not great for the floundering Oilers. [The Athletic]

*If you, like me, want to see a game at the Saddledome because old hockey arenas rule, you’re in luck! It’s not going anywhere for the foreseeable. [Matchsticks & Gasoline]

*And finally, a brand new BSH Radio! A fun, positive, uplifting New Year episode. Or something. [BSH]