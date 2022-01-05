That wasn’t NHL caliber hockey

Without Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier, Ivan Provorov or Ryan Ellis, it’s amazing the Philadelphia Flyers even managed to keep this game relatively close and score a goal, honestly.

The whole league is going through these issues, and I’m not giving Philly any sort of pass here. It’s more a statement about their overall talent level. Without their two best forwards and two best defensemen, the Orange and Black are dressing a whole bunch of meh.

And that’s exactly what Tuesday’s game in Anaheim looked like. And anybody hoping to get a look at Ducks’ rookie phenom Trevor Zegras was also disappointed, as he was also missing due to COVID protocols.

It was a nothing game, and it played out that way. The Flyers lack both the fundamentals and skill to keep up with most above average teams, and even without Zegras or Ryan Getzlaf, Anaheim seriously outclassed the undermanned Flyers.

Keith Yandle is currently the target of fans’ derision, and he’s deserving, but it’s not like there are many players considerably outperforming him. Travis Sanheim had a few particularly ugly sequences, for instance.

One player who did stand out was Cam York.

Making his season debut (York played 3 games last year) in his hometown of Anaheim on the eve of his 21st birthday, York looked like an NHL player, which is more than can be said for, like, half of Philly’s roster. Honestly, it will be ridiculous when he gets sent back down.

Why? What’s the point? Who on this current blue line deserves a spot over him, and how does their suiting up over York benefit the organization longterm?

It doesn’t, and any excuse to the contrary is a lie.

Ok, tangent over. Listen to the postgame.