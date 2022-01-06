Thursday Morning Fly By: Time is normal again

*That West Coast swing felt like it lasted 3 months, eh pals? Well tonight the boys are back in town, and so are the Penguins, and this game kicks off a series of tough ones at home for the Flyers. [BSH]

*Great news ahead of the game!

Medical update: Flyers forward Travis Konecny and defenseman Travis Sanheim have been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. pic.twitter.com/saDeDI4CaX — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 5, 2022

*The Disney On Ice trip was, as always, a bit of a disaster. But there are some things to takeaway from it. [Inquirer]

*Specifically, here’s what we learned from the last game against the Ducks. [BSH]

*In case you missed it, there was another Covid change made to the Flyers’ upcoming schedule. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Anyhoo, with some divisional games coming up it feels like a good time to take a look around the Metro. [Canes Country]

*DGB on what some bad teams (like your Flyers) can learn from teams that have turned things around. [The Athletic]

*Friedman’s got 32 new Thoughts for you. [Sportsnet]

*There are a lot of good goal scorers in the NHL but these guys are the best in the business. [The Athletic]

*This is a fun read, given that it has nothing at all to do with the Flyers OR the modern-era NHL: back in the 1950s, people were begging for the two-ref system. Way before we got it. Who knew?! [The Hockey News]

*And finally, Carter Hart is upset. [BSH]