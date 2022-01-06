 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Flyperbole: COVID frustrations are boiling over

But we do talk about the time the Flyers got on stage with Nickelback

By estebomb and Kurt R.
Steve and Kurt discuss the trail from Philadelphia Flyers despair to Sonic the Hedgehog, Carter Hart’s comments on the NHL’s COVID protocols, every state’s favorite hockey player, and, everyone’s favorite band - Nickelback.

