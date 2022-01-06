Flyperbole: COVID frustrations are boiling over

Steve and Kurt discuss the trail from Philadelphia Flyers despair to Sonic the Hedgehog, Carter Hart’s comments on the NHL’s COVID protocols, every state’s favorite hockey player, and, everyone’s favorite band - Nickelback.

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @Kurt_BSH. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.