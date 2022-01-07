Friday Morning Fly By: It’s all getting real

*Oh hey, the Claude Giroux trade rumors are starting to be a real-life thing, as hockey rumors do when they come out of Elliotte Friedman’s mouth. So that’s fine. [BSH]

*Anyhoo, there was a game last night. It went about as well as you thought it would. RECAP!

*You may have noticed that Derrick Brassard was back. Quicker than they wanted him to be, apparently, because so many players in the organization are in covid protocol right now. It’s all fine! [Inquirer]

*Charlie looks back on the trip out West, and why it went the way it did. [The Athletic]

*Back to the trade rumors, evidently the Flyers are looking at Lawson Crouse? Which would be just... the most Flyers move they could make to try to fix this mess. [Daily Faceoff]

*In what you might call good news, Noah Cates may well end up on Team USA for the Olympics, which will make it very fun to root for them. [BSH]

*Also good? Elliott Desnoyers. Stinks we didn’t get to see more of him at the WJC. [Inquirer]

*Tuukka Rask is now on a PTO with an AHL team. So he’ll be back, soon. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The nerds offer an interesting look at just how the omicron outbreaks have affected professional sports, including the NHL. [FiveThirtyEight]

*And finally, nothing better on a Friday morning than a brand-spanking new Flyperbole, am I right? [BSH]