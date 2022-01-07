Keystone Sh!tshow

The Philadelphia Flyers got publicly spanked by their cross-state rivals on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Pittsburgh Penguins came in to Philly and dominated their once-formidable foes, winning 6-2 in what was the Flyers’ homecoming, the first game on Broad Street since December 18.

The Pens recorded their 10th consecutive victory, holding the Orange and Black to 20 shots on goal through 60 minutes of “action.”

Carter Hart allowed six goals on 32 shots and actually wasn’t that bad. But the rest of his teammates were (although Joel Farabee and Cam Atkinson were both pretty good).

Sure, the Flyers were undermanned. Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov remain in COVID protocol, and were joined by the Travii- Sanheim and Konecny. Also sidelined for health & safety reasons were Jackson Cates and Nick Seeler. Of course, Sean Couturier is on IR, along with Ryan Ellis (who?) and Nate Thompson. So Philly had an uphill battle before the puck was even dropped.

And, oh yeah, Kevin Hayes exited the game after a turnover that lead to a goal, with body language reminiscent of the last time he went out for an extended period. So things are not looking great in the City of Brotherly Love.

But, earlier this season Pittsburgh was a short-handed team and their depth players seized the opportunity. The Flyers just looked like a beaten club basically all night.

Cam York made his season debut on Tuesday and looked like he belonged. Tonight he was joined by Egor Zamula on the blueline, and neither looked out of place in fairly substantial roles.

York played a team-high 22:21 (nobody else hit 20 minutes), and Zamula was 2nd on the backend and third among all Flyers with 19:46 (Atkinson played 19:50). Neither should play another AHL game this year. There’s no point. They’re better than half the big club’s D already.

I don’t have anything else to say about this. Listen to the postgame.