Monday Morning Fly By: T-minus three days

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Matt Conte
*Everything is coming up Philly sports! The Phillies made the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and won their Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Eagles also defeated the Cardinals last night to move to 5-0 for the first time since 2004. The 76ers are 2-0 in their preseason and are looking at improving on last year’s 51-win season. Oh, what’s that? The Flyers? Never heard of them.

*Speaking of optimism, The Athletic’s preseason poll taking the temperature of each team’s fanbase resulted in a last place finish for the Flyers, with apparently some 600 responses resulting in only two that could be considered optimistic. [The Athletic]

*There’s always something to look forward to, though, as long as you know where to look. Our countdown of the top 10 prospects in the organization is almost finished. [BSH]

*The Flyers made some roster cuts over the weekend:

*Need something to cheer you up? Well too bad, here’s Cale Makar saying that the 2014 Frozen Four and Shayne Gostisbehere’s play during that tournament inspired him: “It was the first moment I realized there was a change in style. That was definitely a defining moment for sure.” If you need me to parse that for you, it’s a Norris/Cup-winning defenseman that the Flyers passed on saying that he based his game on a defenseman the Flyers gave away for free. [ESPN]

*Ok, this one actually did kind of cheer me up. Toronto-based writer Steve Simmons wrote a dumb article, as he is wont to do. Wayne Simmonds responded:

*Some milestones we may see reached during the 2022-23 NHL season include former Flyer Claude Giroux’s 1,000th point—he’s 77 away—and Phil Kessell passing former Flyer Keith Yandle’s all-time consecutive games streak—he’s 8 away. [NHL]

*Have you been following along with Ocean City’s own Cris Pannullo recent hot streak on Jeopardy! I have, and at no point over his five days so far did I feel like he was going to lose. We’ll see how far he can stretch this thing. [Inky]

*The latest in the ongoing Hockey Canada sexual assault story is the resignation of Andrea Skinner, the group’s interim board chair, on Saturday. And maybe there should be some more of those. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, here’s one of my favorite albums released this week: folk singer Courtney Marie Andrews’ eighth full-length, Loose Future. Give it a try if you like gentle country music in the old-school vein of Bobbie Gentry or Loretta Lynn. Or don’t I’m not your dad.

