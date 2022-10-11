Tuesday Morning Fly By: Roster reveal day

*A lot of teams announced their opening-night rosters yesterday afternoon, once the deadline passed. The Flyers were not one of them, but for good reason:

It's looking more & more likely the Flyers may wait until the NHL officially announces the rosters tomorrow rather than release the final roster themselves like many teams have.



Possibly because they sent a player or two "down" for Day 1 cap reasons who will return tomorrow. — Charlie O'Connor (@charlieo_conn) October 10, 2022

*That said, the final roster is starting to take shape. We pretty much know it. [NBC Sports Philly]

*It’s starting to look like Joel Farabee could be ready to go on Thursday night. [Inquirer]

*But whether or not Cam Atkinson will be in the lineup remains to be seen. If he IS on the ice opening night it’ll be interested to see who comes out to make room for him. [Inquirer]

*It’s peak “season preview” time, and on the latest episode of their 32 Thoughts pod Jeff Marek and Elliott Friedman had some interesting things to say about Flyers fans. [Sportsnet]

*The ESPN folks are bringing their preview in the form of a power ranking. Everyone loves a ranking. [ESPN]

*Over at The Athletic their season preview is chock full of all kinds of predictions. So thorough. [The Athletic]

*Going in another direction, we’ve got one bold prediction for each team in the league. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, did you check out our interview with John Tortorella yet? If not, you should. If you want to.