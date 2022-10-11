Flyers announce roster to start 2022-23 season

The cuts have been made, the exhibition games have been played, and the season is just a couple days away. And now, we get to know who exactly the Philadelphia Flyers will be starting their 2022-23 season with. Oh boy!

Announced by the team on Tuesday morning, the Flyers have finalized their roster to begin this new campaign and have made some tough(?) decisions on who gets to start their season in Philadelphia.

OFFICIAL



Our 23-man season opening roster has been set! The puck drops on Thursday at @WellsFargoCtr. https://t.co/0d51vF8YXv — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 11, 2022

Those are certainly some players! Here’s a closer look at the lads that will be wearing orange and black to start the year:

Forwards (13): Wade Allison, Cam Atkinson, Noah Cates, Nic Deslauriers, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, Kevin Hayes, Hayden Hodgson, Travis Konecny, Tanner Laczynski, Scott Laughton, Owen Tippett, James van Riemsdyk

Defensemen (8): Ronnie Attard, Justin Braun, Tony DeAngelo, Ivan Provorov, Rasmus Ristolainen, Travis Sanheim, Nick Seeler, Egor Zamula

Goaltenders (2): Samuel Ersson, Carter Hart

The Flyers appear to be using their full limit of the 23-man roster, even with the injuries to several players to start the season.

Most notably, the young duo of Egor Zamula and Ronnie Attard are listed to have made the roster, but earlier reports suggested that one or both would be in the AHL when the games started to count.

We are sure there will be more of an explanation later on, as to why they’re pushing the roster limit. One theory could be somehow utilizing the Long-Term Injury Reserve to its full potential and creating more cap room later on in the season by doing so. Currently, the Flyers have both Ryan Ellis and Sean Couturier on the Injured Reserve list, center Patrick Brown on LTIR, and Bobby Brink and Felix Sandstrom on Season Opening Injured Reserve.

That’s a whole lot of injured players at the moment, and we are sure there will be a clearer picture later on. But for now, this is what we have.

The Flyers start their season on Thursday hosting the New Jersey Devils.