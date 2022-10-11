 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: This guy pucks

What does “level of care” even mean?

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
NHL: Preseason-New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for another season of Flyers hockey, are we all pumped!? I can’t hear you!!! No, seriously, I can’t hear you.

Steve and Ryan preview the 2022-23 Philadelphia Flyers and make predictions for the Stanley Cup and major awards. The guys also discuss Phil Kessel’s hot dog cake and bid adieu to one of the Flyperbole greats.

