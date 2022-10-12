Wednesday Morning Fly By: It’s Opening Night Eve!!

*Just one more sleep until the Flyers season begins! It’s very... exciting, right? I dunno fam, I’m excited, I can’t help it. Anyway, the final roster is finalized. Couple of surprises, no? [BSH]

*And now, this thrown together bunch of hockey players is John Tortorella’s problem. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Charlie breaks down the final roster and wonders how the Flyers will answer their most pressing remaining questions. [The Athletic]

*And here are 15 key things for you to ponder as we head into tomorrow’s opener. [Inquirer]

*How’d you folks enjoy The Standard? If you watched it, that is. It was pretty good. Good not great. Anyhoo, we got a little peek behind the scenes of the production if you’re into that kind of thing. [BSH]

*DGB’s got an oddly specific prediction for every NHL team, including ours. [The Athletic]

*The start of the new season means the return of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, a brand new Flyperbole! The boys do their full season prediction show and it’s a hoot. [BSH]