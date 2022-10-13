Top Five Games of Last Season

Obviously the 2021-22 season is one to forget for the Flyers and their fans. We fired our coach, had multiple injuries, traded our captain and once again missed the playoffs. With that being said it wasn’t all bad, so here are the type five games of last season.

#5. March 5th 2022 @Chicago Blackhawks

The Flyers won this game 4-3 thanks in large part to Cam Atkinson (2G,1A) and Joel Farabee (3A). It was a chippy affair with 13 total minor penalties including seven roughing minors. Martin Jones was just ok in net allowing the three goals, all of which were scored in the second period, on 29 shots. It wasn’t the prettiest game but in a tough season there is a silver lining in beating another big market team in a nationally televised game.

#4. April 24, 2022 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

It’s always nice to defeat your biggest rival no matter what point of the season you are at, or how your seasons going. For three hours a packed stadium was able to forget about the struggles of the season and just enjoy a fun hockey game, that ended with a 4-1 Flyers victory. Philadelphia was lead by Noah Cates, Keith Yandle, Morgan Frost, and Martin Jones (Yes you read that list correctly). Noah Cates registered two goals and one assist, while Frost and Yandle both recording two points. Martin Jones stood tall in net stopping 37 of the 38 shots he faced.

#3. October 18, 2021 vs. Seattle Kraken

The Flyers made history last year as this was the first time these two clubs ever played each other. Throw in the fact that the Flyers old bench boss, Dave Hakstol was coaching the Kraken and we beat them 6-1; how could this not be a top five game? This was also the Flyers first win of the season, and gave the team three out of four points to start the season, back when fans had hope. The Flyers were lead in this one by the FAB line as Farabee, Atkinson, and Brassard combined for six points(2g,4a). Justin Braun and Travis Konecny each contributed a goal and assist in the win. Carter Hart stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in what was a pretty easy outing for him. It was also a chippy affair with the two teams combining for 86 penalty minutes.

#2. November 16, 2021 vs. Calgary Flames

The Flyers won this game 2-1 in overtime. Normally you wouldn’t think a score like that would be an exciting, top five game of the season. Sure Carter Hart was incredible in the win stopping 33 of the 34 shots he faced. However this one had special meaning for another reason, Jimmy Hayes. Kevin Hayes scored his first goal of the season, and first goal since the passing of his brother, after which he pointed to the sky. It was a storybook moment for Kevin, the Flyers, and the entire NHL, and one that will stick in people memories for a long time coming.

#1. March 17, 2022 vs. Nashville Predators

This was a pretty obvious choice for the best game of last season. Not only was it a great hockey game, but it was Flyers longtime captain Claude Giroux’s 1000th game and possibly the last game he’ll ever play for the orange and black. Down 4-3 with less then five minutes to play the Flyers stormed back to win 5-4. The vibes around this game were unlike any game I can remember. It was half a celebration and party and half a funeral and a wake, as everyone knew he would be traded soon after. No matter how you felt about Giroux’s time as a Flyers, you couldn’t help but feel a myriad of emotions on that night. After all, that’s one the reasons that we all watch and love sports is to feel those emotions, and there was no more emotional game last season than this one.

So that wraps up our top five games of the 2021-22 season. Obviously hopes are not very high going into this season, and for good reason. However, the Flyers will still play 82 NHL games this year and there are bound to be a few good moments from the season.