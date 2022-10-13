Thursday Morning Fly By: It’s go time!

*Opening night is upon us! The Flyers’ season begins tonight and it’s time to get excited. Or not, you live your life however you see fit. Tonight we will start to see just what John Tortorella has begun to shape this team into and if all of these predictions made about the team will come to pass. Like these predictions here. [Inquirer]

*One thing we know for sure is that Cam Atkinson will not go tonight. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Chuck Fletcher spoke with the media yesterday and did a lot more of his “we like our team” schtick, but this time focused on the fact that the Flyers will, finally, be Playing The Kids. [Inquirer]

*But not Cam York! Cam York will not be playing for the Flyers for now, but he did however come in at the top of our prospect ranking. That’s almost as good as making the NHL team. [BSH]

*In “what are the good teams doing?” news, the Colorado Avalanche have decided to see your five-forward power play scheme and raise you a three-defensemen power play scheme. [Mile High Hockey]

*And finally, what better on opening night than a brand new episode of BSH Radio? Nothing, that’s what. Literally nothing. [BSH]