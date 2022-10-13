 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers vs. Devils: Game thread, rosters, and lines

The new season is upon us.

By Kurt R.
New Jersey Devils v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils

Game 1 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (via):

Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Wade Allison

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Owen Tippett

Nic Deslauriers - Tanner Laczynski - Hayden Hodgson

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Samuel Ersson

New Jersey Devils (via):

Yegor Sharangovich - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar - Erik Haula - Alexander Holtz

Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton

Ryan Graves - John Marino

Brendan Smith - Damon Severson

Starter: MacKenzie Blackwood

Backup: Vitek Vanecek

Discuss with us in the comments. We’re back.

