Flyers vs. Devils: Game thread, rosters, and lines

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils
Game 1 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Minutes before the publishing of this post, Travis Sanheim was signed to an eight-year, $50 million extension. That’s a lot!
- Anywho, our first game preview of the season.
- Our pre-season prediction roundtable, featuring lots of definitely real positivity.
- The Flyers? Good news! Their head coach doesn’t think they’re good at anything!
- And this week’s episode of BSH Radio.
Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (via):
Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Wade Allison
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Owen Tippett
Nic Deslauriers - Tanner Laczynski - Hayden Hodgson
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Samuel Ersson
New Jersey Devils (via):
Yegor Sharangovich - Nico Hischier - Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat - Jack Hughes - Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar - Erik Haula - Alexander Holtz
Miles Wood - Michael McLeod - Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler - Dougie Hamilton
Ryan Graves - John Marino
Brendan Smith - Damon Severson
Starter: MacKenzie Blackwood
Backup: Vitek Vanecek
Discuss with us in the comments. We’re back.
