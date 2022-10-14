 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Morning Fly By: The Flyers are undefeated

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Mike Dusak
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

*Recap. [BSH]

*Travis Sanheim inked a nice new eight-year extension. [NBCSP]

*More coverage of the big deal for Sanheim and what it means for the Flyers. [The Athletic]

*John Tortorella isn’t mincing words already about his club. [BSH]

*Let’s make some predictions about the Philadelphia Flyers, shall we. [BSH]

*More on Torts’ beginnings in Philadelphia and his quest to save the Flyers…from…the Flyers. [The Athletic]

*Who doesn’t got nuts over power rankings…and especially ones that have some positives about even the bad teams! [Sportsnet]

*Latest edition of Insider Trading talks former Flyer Wayne Simmonds’ next move. [TSN]

*More alleged sexual assaults stemming from the hockey world continue to come to light. [TSN]

