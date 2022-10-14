Morgan Frost Dazzles in NHL Debut

Welp, we were all wrong.

As it turns out, Chuck Fletcher built an offensive juggernaut and we all owe him an apology.

LOL.

Listen, it’s just one game, and ultimately it does behoove this franchise to be as bad as we thought they were going to be if they ever want to draft and develop their own high end talent.

But after two years of misery watching the Philadelphia Flyers, it was nice for just one night to enjoy a decisive victory and good vibes down at the Wells Fargo Center.

In the 2022-23 season opening postgame show, Bill Matz (me!) is joined by Kelly Hinkle, Steph Driver and Steve Jacot, plus the full cast of regular callers and a few newbies, to celebrate Philly’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils in John Tortorella’s inaugural game as the Flyers’ head coach.

Plus, a few thoughts on Travis Sanheim’s 8-year contract extension.