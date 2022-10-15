 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers vs. Canucks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

The Flyers will try and pick up their second win in as many games to open up the season.

By Kurt R.
NHL: OCT 28 Flyers at Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Game 2 of 82

4:00 p.m. ET

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch/Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • On Vancouver TV via Sportsnet Pacific
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (via):

Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Wade Allison

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Olle Lycksell

Nic Deslauriers - Jackson Cates - Tanner Laczynski

NOTE: As of this writing, we do not know where Olle Lycksell, who is set to make his NHL debut today in place of the injured Owen Tippett, will play in the lineup. The above lines are a guess as such.

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Samuel Ersson

Vancouver Canucks (via):

Tanner Pearson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser

Andrei Kuzmenko - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander

Vasily Podkolzin - Bo Horvat - Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Curtis Lazar

Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tucker Poolman

Riley Stillman - Kyle Burroughs

Starter: Thatcher Demko

Backup: Spencer Martin

