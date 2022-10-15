Flyers vs. Canucks: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Vancouver Canucks
Game 2 of 82
4:00 p.m. ET
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Some things to like and not like from Thursday’s opener.
- Our preview for today’s game.
- Kelly checked in with our friends over at Nicks Misconduct before the game to see how they’re feeling over in Vancouver.
- Otherwise, I dunno, here’s Rhys Hoskins spiking a bat after hitting a ball halfway to Vancouver itself.
How to Watch/Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On Vancouver TV via Sportsnet Pacific
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (via):
Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Wade Allison
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Olle Lycksell
Nic Deslauriers - Jackson Cates - Tanner Laczynski
NOTE: As of this writing, we do not know where Olle Lycksell, who is set to make his NHL debut today in place of the injured Owen Tippett, will play in the lineup. The above lines are a guess as such.
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Samuel Ersson
Vancouver Canucks (via):
Tanner Pearson - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Andrei Kuzmenko - Elias Pettersson - Nils Hoglander
Vasily Podkolzin - Bo Horvat - Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua - Nils Aman - Curtis Lazar
Quinn Hughes - Luke Schenn
Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Tucker Poolman
Riley Stillman - Kyle Burroughs
Starter: Thatcher Demko
Backup: Spencer Martin
