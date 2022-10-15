Preview: Flyers look to remain unbeaten against the Vancouver Canucks

Flyers vs. Canucks When: 4 p.m. ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: NBCSP

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

The Philadelphia Flyers are coming off a thrilling 5-2 victory over the division rival, New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile the Vancouver Canucks are looking for their fist victory of this early season, after falling to the Edmonton Oilers 5-3.

The Flyers were lead by Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny up front, with each of them tallying two goals. On the back end, the new top defense pairing of Ivan Provorov and Tony DeAangelo combined for four assist and 13 blocked shots.

The Canucks fell victim to the Oilers three-headed monster of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Darnell Nurse. The three combined for all five Oilers goals and a total of nine points. Canucks center J.T. Miller had a goal and assist, while Elias Pettersson also scored in the loss. Thatcher Demko was in net for Vancouver stopping 20 of 24 shots.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Frost-Tanner Laczynski

Joel Farabee-Noah Cates-Wade Allison

Nicolas Deslauriers-Jackson Cates

Ivan Provorov-Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Egor Zamula-Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

(Samuel Ersson)

Canucks Projected Lineup

Tanner Pearson-J.T. Miller-Brock Boeser

AndrewI Kuzmenko-Elias Pettersson-Nils Hoglander

Vastly Podkolzon-Bo Horvat-Conor Garland

Dakota Johnson-Nils-Aman-Curtis Lazar

Quinn Hughes-Luke Schenn

Oliver Emmanuel Larsson-Tucker Poolman

Riley Stillman-Kyle Burroughs

Thatcher Demko

(Spencer Martin)

What to Watch For