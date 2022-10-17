Monday Morning Fly By: What a weekend

*Heck of a weekend for Philly sports, eh pals? The Phillies punched their ticket to the NLCS on Saturday right in the middle of the Flyers’ comeback win over the Canucks. It was a great afternoon to be in South Philly. It is Monday morning and your Flyers remain undefeated. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Ahead of Saturday’s game John Tortorella did a little personnel-shuffling, sending Hayden Hodgson back to Allentown and bringing up Jackson Cates. Well technically Chuck Fletcher did these things but it was Torts. [Inquirer]

*So far in this very young season Travis Konecny is really looking like a man on a mission, and John Tortorella has taken notice. [Inquirer]

*Torts promised early on that he would be playing the kids, and so far he’s made good. If it continues to yield good results, it could really help get fans back on board with this team. [The Athletic]

*Last week, Chuck Fletcher kinda surprised everyone when he extended Travis Sanheim just before the puck dropped on the home opener. There seemed to be a mixed reaction on social media among the fans, interestingly. Anyhoo, what does this contract mean for the Flyers ever-shifting timeline? [The Athletic]

*The Flyers don’t have a captain yet. But it looks like some teams in the NHL might be moving away from the idea of a captain all together. [Sportsnet]

*Wysh is making NHL awards predictions in mid-October for funsies. [ESPN+]

*And finally, it really was a great weekend for Philly sports. I hope you all got to enjoy it. [Inquirer]