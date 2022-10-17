Flyperbole: Well I guess that’s why they call it the boos

The Philadelphia Flyers opened their season with...two...wins??? The standings don’t lie, my friends! Steve and Quigz discuss what’s gone right so far for the orange and black, like Travis Konecny and Morgan Frost stepping up. The guys also discuss Travis Sanheim’s big contract extension, #FueledByPhilly, and new concessions at the Wells Fargo Center.

Oh, and the Phillies are going to the NLCS and we are STOKED! SAID!

Make sure to follow us on twitter @Flyperbole and @ryanquigz. Also, follow @BSH_Radio and don’t forget to rate us on iTunes! You can find the entire Broad Street Hockey audio offerings in the following places: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.