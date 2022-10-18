Tuesday Morning Fly By: Club goin’ up

*We, as a society, have got a big, big night ahead of us tonight. And some choices to make.

So much going on tomorrow evening! pic.twitter.com/VHXgaIRQUo — The Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast Show (@PhiladelphiaPST) October 17, 2022

If choices are not a thing you enjoy doing, consider two TVs and a laptop. It’s going to be fun.

*Anyhoo, tonight’s game in Tampa kicks off a three-game road trip and a chance for the Flyers to prove themselves on the road. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of proving things, John Tortorella is here to prove that he can fix a big steaming pile of poop. [ESPN]

*Travis Sanheim, ever the good soldier, seem legitimately happy to be sticking with the team that drafted him for the long haul. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The NHL goal scoring renaissance us continuing, making for a lot of fun games across the league. Even the Flyers are scoring goals! What a time to be alive! [TSN]

*There are a few highly-touted teams off to pretty terrible starts, but DGB isn’t worried about all of them just yet. [The Athletic]

*And finally, in case you missed it, a brand new Flyperbole dropped yesterday! The perfect appetizer ahead of tonight’s main course of sports. [BSH]