Wednesday Morning Fly By: Are we having fun?

*I hope it was as good for you as it was for me, pals:

At 7:30 tonight, Philadelphia will Sporgasm.



I *believe* this is the first Sporgasm in city history.



In other words, it is the first time the Phillies, Flyers, Sixers, Eagles, and Union have had simultaneous, overlapping seasons. #historic https://t.co/kKkpYNm3Pm — Avi Wolfman-Arent (@Avi_WA) October 18, 2022

*Anyhoo, the Flyers, your Flyers, OUR Flyers, are 3-0 after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in their own home opener. Oh baby. RECAP!

*But heading into a season in which we expect nothing but bad things, the Flyers getting off to a relatively hot start feels kinda nice. But is it real? Or just vibes? [The Athletic]

*Speaking of good vibes, Noah Cates has just been a real delight to watch so far and is adjusting well to life as a center. An early bright spot, for sure. [Inquirer]

*As crazypants hockey fans we spend the whole summer waiting with bated breath for the games to begin again, and sometimes it is hard to temper ourselves when things get underway and we start to form opinions based on minutes played rather than games. But October hockey is a fickle beast. [TSN]

*Evidently the Board of Governors met yesterday; we’ll see if anything comes from that. One assumes they just discussed more new and creative ways to suppress player salaries. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, hooray, a brand new episode of BSH Radio! [BSH]