Maybe the Flyers will never lose

The Philadelphia Flyers are 3-0-0. The Philadelphia Phillies have a 1-0 series lead in the NLCS. The Philadelphia Eagles are 6-0. WTF is going on? Seriously. I don’t know how to handle all these... good feelings.

Following the Orange and Black’s 3-2 win over the 3-peat Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and after allowing enough time for everyone to catch the end of the Phillies game, Bill Matz speaks to Flyers fans about the surprisingly hot start, Carter Hart’s dominance, Noah Cates’ rise to prominence, and more!

Listen to the postgame!

Oh and there were two fights, too!