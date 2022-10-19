Flyers at Panthers: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers
Game 4 of 82
7:30 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: Litter Box Cats
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- The Flyers are winning but there sure is a lot that they can be doing better!
- There were fights last night. Did they matter?
How to Watch/Listen:
- On local and national TV via TNT
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (assuming no changes from Tuesday):
Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Wade Allison
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Tanner Laczynski
Nic Deslauriers - Jackson Cates - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula
Starter: Samuel Ersson
Backup: Carter Hart
Florida Panthers:
Note that the below lineups, particularly on defense, are mostly a guess due to Aaron Ekblad being placed on long-term injured reserve this morning. Per Jameson Olive, Florida’s six defensemen for tonight are known but the exact pairings are not. Forward lines are assumed to be the same as in Florida’s game on Monday.
Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart
Matthew Tkachuk - Sam Bennett - Rudolfs Balcers
Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Colin White
Ryan Lomberg - Nick Cousins - Patric Hornqvist
Marc Staal - Lucas Carlsson
Gustav Forsling - Radko Gudas
Josh Mahura - Matt Kiersted
Starter: Sergei Bobrovsky
Backup: Spencer Knight
Loading comments...