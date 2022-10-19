Flyers at Panthers: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers

Game 4 of 82

7:30 p.m. ET

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch/Listen:

On local and national TV via TNT

On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (assuming no changes from Tuesday):

Scott Laughton - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Wade Allison

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Tanner Laczynski

Nic Deslauriers - Jackson Cates - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula

Starter: Samuel Ersson

Backup: Carter Hart

Florida Panthers:

Note that the below lineups, particularly on defense, are mostly a guess due to Aaron Ekblad being placed on long-term injured reserve this morning. Per Jameson Olive, Florida’s six defensemen for tonight are known but the exact pairings are not. Forward lines are assumed to be the same as in Florida’s game on Monday.

Carter Verhaeghe - Aleksander Barkov - Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk - Sam Bennett - Rudolfs Balcers

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Colin White

Ryan Lomberg - Nick Cousins - Patric Hornqvist

Marc Staal - Lucas Carlsson

Gustav Forsling - Radko Gudas

Josh Mahura - Matt Kiersted

Starter: Sergei Bobrovsky

Backup: Spencer Knight