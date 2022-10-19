Preview: Flyers look to win fourth straight against the Panthers

While most of us were watching the Phillies, some may have been watching the Flyers (or streaming on an iPad like I was). If you weren’t watching, you actually missed a pretty fun game. The Flyers went down 2-0 quickly in the second period but were able to battle back and score three unanswered goals to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning. Scott Laughton, James van Riemsdyk, and Noah Cates recorded the goals for the Flyers. The real story of the game was first star Carter Hart, who was sensational, stopping 36 of the 38 shots he faced.

The Panthers, tonight’s opponent, come into this game with a 2-1-0 record, with their their lone loss coming in their last game against the Boston Bruins. The Panthers fell behind 4-1 before making a bit of a comeback and getting the game to 4-3 before Boston scored the empty netter to seal the victory. Tuesday night’s game will also be the Panthers’ home opener, and with the Panthers on the rise perhaps we see a different atmosphere this season down in Florida.

Flyers Projected Lineup

Scott Laughton-Kevin Hayes-Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk- Morgan Frost-Tanner Laczynski

Joel Farabee-Noah Cates-Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers- Jackson Cates-Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov-Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim-Justin Braun

Egor Zamula-Nick Seeler

Carter Hart

(Felix Sandström)

Panthers Projected Lineup

Carter Verharghe-Aleksander Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Matthew Tkachuk-Sam Bennett-Rudolfs Balcers

Eetu Luostarinen-Anton Lundell-Colin White

Ryan Lomberg-Nick Cousins-Patric Hornqvist

Gustav Forsling-Radko Gudas

Marc Staal-Matt Kiersted

Josh Mahura-Lucas Carlsson

Sergei Bobrovsky

(Spencer Knight)

What to Watch For