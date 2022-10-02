Flyers drop a close one to the Islanders, 2-1

Game Summary

It was a slow first period as far as action goes with no scoring and few penalties. There were a couple good chances, especially in the last handful of minutes for the Flyers, but both goalies were up to the task. Samuel Ersson stopped the seven shots he faced while New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov turned aside nine Flyers shots.

Things really opened up in the second period, mainly due to the six minor penalties called in the period. Just 2:50 into the period the Flyers went on the power play after Oliver Wahlstrom was called for a major boarding penalty that was reduced to a minor. Just 19 seconds later, another Islanders penalty gave the Flyers a 5-on-3 opportunity. It took just 17 seconds for Tony DeAngelo to get his first preseason goal with the Flyers after a shot from just above the right hash mark.

Just after the halfway point of the game the Islanders tied things up thanks to a power play goal from Kyle Palmieri. Five minutes later the Islanders would take a 2-1 lead after a wrist shot from Scott Mayfield. They would take this lead into the third period as the teams headed to the locker room.

The Islanders switched goalies to start the third period and put in Jakub Skarek, while the Flyers stayed with Ersson. Ersson would play the entire game stopping 21 of 23 total shots. It was a really sloppy period by both teams with no one threatening to score until the last few minutes. The Flyers had two really good chances at the end of the game with the goalie pulled, but were stopped both times by nice saves.

Final Thoughts