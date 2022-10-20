Thursday Morning Fly By: The vibes went sour

*If you think about it, this is the Sixers’ fault. Their loss lead to yesterday’s Bad Sports Outcomes. It’s the only thing that makes sense. The Flyers first loss of the season was definitely a game they deserved to lose, despite the close score. Here’s a recap.

*It’s easy to get caught up in all the early winning — and you should definitely enjoy it, if enjoying things is a thing you enjoy doing! — but if you look a little closer, it’s really not been that good. [BSH]

*Chuck was out here making moves yesterday! And my moves we mean waiver claims. [BSH]

*Although the new guy is one of John Tortorella and Brad Shaw’s old guys so who is to say if it was Chuck making moves or Torts making moves. Either way, we’ve got a new guy. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Here’s what the folks over at the Avalanche blog had to see about losing Lukas Sedlak to the waiver wire. [Mile High Hockey]

*Gary Bettman is telling us that the salary cap will go up “significantly” next season. Which means $4m more for each club but also that’s not really that much more. It’s like, one middle six forward. Good news anyway. [ProHockeyTalk]

*The Athletic is doing a feature in which they rank the 99 best players in NHL history, and Charlie had the pleasure of writing a piece on #93, Flyers legend Mark Howe. [The Athletic]