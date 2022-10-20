Every party must end eventually

The good times were bound to come to an end at a certain point, and it all came crashing down on Wednesday night.

The Phillies lost game 2 of the NLCS to the Padres and the Philadelphia Flyers’ 3-game winning streak to the season concluded with a 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Felix Sandstrom’s first start of 2022-23 was eventful, but ultimately unsuccessful as he allowed 4 goals on 35 shots, and Sergei Bobrovsky earned a win over his former team, despite allowing goals to Nick Seeler, James van Riemsdyk, and Travis Konecny. Konecny’s tally in the final seconds was ultimately meaningless (unless you bet the total or the puckline), but he did beat Bob in the first period on a goal that was ultimately negated by an offside challenge.

The Flyers looked overmatched for much of the game but were actually somewhat strong in the third period, and showed the tenacity and resilience that has often lacked in the past.

Still, a backup goalie and very few really good players aren’t a great mix against the defending Presidents Trophy winners, and it showed for large portions of the game, hence Philly’s first loss of the season.

For the rest of my analysis, listen to the postgame.