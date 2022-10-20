Flyers unveil new Reverse Retro uniforms for 2022-23 season

There have been leaks and countless reports of varying credibility, but all 32 NHL teams, including the Philadelphia Flyers, have officially unveiled their Reverse Retro uniforms for the 2022-23 season.

Thursday morning, Flyers fans got their first look at the new threads, which honor the 1974 and 1975 Stanley Cup-winning Flyers teams.

Unlike the Flyers’ first Reverse Retro sweater from the 2021-22 season, this new version is mainly white with black and orange accents extending down the sleeves.

But perhaps the most alarming feature of the new uniform set are the Cooperalls, which appear at the 30-second mark of the Flyers’ teaser video. As many fans remember, the Flyers wore long, black nylon pants during games in the early ‘80s, and it was quite a sight. This time around, though, the Flyers will only wear the Cooperalls during warmups on Reverse Retro nights.

Orange & Black & Cooperalls.



The early 80’s long hockey pants will be worn during warmups each time we wear our new #ReverseRetro @adidashockey jersey. A brief history of the look that lasted only two seasons: https://t.co/rsV9qzlsfF pic.twitter.com/9B2l401SR4 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 20, 2022

The Flyers will wear their new Reverse Retro get-up eight times this season, beginning with their November 8 tilt at home against the Blues. The full Reverse Retro schedule is as follows:

Jerseys will also be made available for purchase online on November 15.