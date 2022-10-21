Friday Morning Fly By: Vibe check

*The Flyers picked up their first loss of the year, and we’re here to lament it. [BSH]

*We’ve got news! The Reverse retro jerseys are here! [BSH]

*And the real star of the show, of course, is the return of the cooperalls. [NHL]

*Speaking of the Reverse Retros, here’s a ranking of the best (and worst) of the bunch. [The Athletic]

*Let’s talk about all of these Flyers fights, shall we? [BSH]

*The Flyers, as you know, are without a captain at the moment, and it may well be staying that way for the foreseeable future. [The Athletic]

*If you’re planning on heading to the Flyers’ game on Sunday and have some time to kill beforehand, you can swing by early and they’ll be showing the Phillies game, and that’s pretty fun, huh? [Inquirer]

*We’re like five games into the season and we’ve already got some coaches on the hot seat. [TSN]

*This is neat: the Kraken are looking to up their pregame presentation game, and they’re getting an assist on the music side from Hans Zimmer (yes, that Hans Zimmer). [Sportnet]