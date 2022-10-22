 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Flyers at Predators: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

You can also use this space to talk about the Phillies. We’re not gonna mind.

By Kurt R.
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators

Game 5 of 82

8:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: On The Forecheck

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

How to Watch/Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia+
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers (via Giana Han):

Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Zack MacEwen

Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Jackson Cates

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun

Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Felix Sandström

Nashville Predators (lines from previous game via Emma Lingan):

Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene

Nino Niederreiter - Ryan Johansen - Eeli Tolvanen

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissions - Tanner Jeannot

Cole Smith - Cody Glass - Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Ryan McDonagh - Mattias Ekholm

Mark Borowiecki - Alexandre Carrier

Starter: Juuse Saros

Backup: Kevin Lankinen

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Broad Street Hockey Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A weekly roundup of Philadelphia Flyers news from Broad Street Hockey