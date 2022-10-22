Flyers at Predators: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers at Nashville Predators
Game 5 of 82
8:00 p.m. ET
Enemy Lines: On The Forecheck
Pre-Game Reading/Listening:
- Today’s game preview.
- Checking out the competition with Hinkle and the Internet’s preeminent Flyers/Predators joint correspondent, Eamon.
How to Watch/Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia+
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers (via Giana Han):
Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Zack MacEwen
Scott Laughton - Noah Cates - Wade Allison
Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Jackson Cates
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Justin Braun
Nick Seeler - Egor Zamula
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Felix Sandström
Nashville Predators (lines from previous game via Emma Lingan):
Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene
Nino Niederreiter - Ryan Johansen - Eeli Tolvanen
Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissions - Tanner Jeannot
Cole Smith - Cody Glass - Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
Ryan McDonagh - Mattias Ekholm
Mark Borowiecki - Alexandre Carrier
Starter: Juuse Saros
Backup: Kevin Lankinen
Loading comments...