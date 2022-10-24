Monday Morning Fly By: Right over here, why can’t you see me

*Last night the Flyers gave Oskar Lindblom a lovely little tribute and it was really nice to watch:

*Anyhoo, after the Phillies sent everyone in the city of Philadelphia to the moon, the Flyers played a pretty crap lousy game of hockey against the Sharks, which they lost 3-0. Here’s your recap.

*But it wasn’t all bad on the hockey front this weekend, with the Flyers starting it off with a 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators. [BSH]

*After their first loss of the season, to the Florida Panthers, Torts took to the tape to find some lessons for his team to learn. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers are getting some attention outside of Here, given that no one on earth expected this team to do anything resembling quality hockey heading into this season. [The Hockey News]

*Speaking of, let’s take a look at all of the things we are overreacting about after just a couple of weeks of hockey. Leafs fans, looking in your direction. [ESPN]

*The Flyers are even paying off on the fantasy hockey front right now, what a time. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, how confident are YOU in the Flyers goaltending? Here’s what the experts think about all 32 goalie tandems thus far. [The Athletic]