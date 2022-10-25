Tuesday Morning Fly By: We love a three day break

*The NHL scheduling god really did us a favor with this little break this week, no? It was a lot of sports this weekend. Everyone needed to calm down. Anyhoo, how’d we all feel about Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny being benched? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Speaking of that Big Sports Weekend, the Flyers organization can probably learn some things from the Phillies. [BSH]

*The tribute video the Flyers put together for Oskar Lindblom really was lovely, and a nice surprise for him on his first trip back. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers have two losses this season. In both of these games, Felix Sandstrom was the starting goaltender. But is this a Felix problem or a Flyers problem? [The Daily Faceoff]

*How’s about a look around the Metro? It’s from our pals in Columbus but it gets the job done. [The Cannon]

*DGB’s got a list of five of the early-season success stories that he’s just not buying as real. Whomst could possibly be on this list... [The Athletic]

*It seems to have moved to the back burner, news-wise, but the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to affect Russian players in the NHL — and everywhere else, really. [ESPN]

*And finally... have Flyers fans ever tried throwing jerseys on the ice? Really seems to get the ball rolling when things are a disaster. [Sportsnet]