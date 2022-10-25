 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: World Series Bound

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Stoked Steve talks about the experience of seeing the Fightins clinch a trip to the World Series! And yes, this is not all Phillies talk, Steve and Quigz run down the Philadelphia Flyers’ matchups with the Lightning, Panthers, Predators, and Sharks. The guys also discuss John Tortorella benching Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny and the 2022 Reverse Retros.

