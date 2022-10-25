Flyperbole: World Series Bound

Stoked Steve talks about the experience of seeing the Fightins clinch a trip to the World Series! And yes, this is not all Phillies talk, Steve and Quigz run down the Philadelphia Flyers’ matchups with the Lightning, Panthers, Predators, and Sharks. The guys also discuss John Tortorella benching Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny and the 2022 Reverse Retros.

