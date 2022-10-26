Wednesday Morning Fly By: Sorry, Keith

*It was a big night for Vegas Golden Knight Phil Kessel last night, as he finally took his throne as the rightful holder of the NHL's Iron Man streak. Keith Yandel, we hardly knew ye. [The Athletic]

*As such it is the perfect time to celebrate Phil!, who is, without question, one of the more interesting and likable characters in the NHL. [ESPN]

*Anyway, the Flyers. You’ll be shocked to learn that the Flyers have lost another player to injury, and you’ll be even more shocked to learn that the timeline for return is completely up in the air. [Inquirer]

*Folks (and us) remain surprised by the Flyers’ strong start this season. Low expectations are a great way to find yourself pleasantly surprised in all facets of life! [The Athletic]

*Jim Jackson, one of the nicest men to probably ever live, is partnering with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to bring some families in need of a little joy, a little joy. [Flyers]

*You ever wonder how much NHL refs are paid? I have, to be honest. From time to time. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And finally, a brand new Flyperbole! The boys talk quite a lot about the Phillies because they’re the most fun any of us are having right now. But the Flyers too. Enjoy! [BSH]