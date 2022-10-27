Thursday Morning Fly By: Throw it back

*Any of you folks going to the game tonight? In case you missed the news, it’s the first of several Throwback Thursdays this season and it’s dedicated to the Flyers of the ‘60s and ‘70s. [Flyers]

*The Flyers made what appears to be an AHL-level trade yesterday, bringing another local boy who isn’t Johnny Gaudreau home. [NBC Sports Philly]

*We also learned we will get a couple of injured guys back in the lineup tomorrow night, so that’s fun. [Inquirer]

*One of those guys is Rasmus Ristolainen, and as someone who has never really seen him play a meaningful hockey game for his team, John Tortorella is excited to see him on the ice. [NBC Sports Philly]

*On the James van Riemsdyk front, evidently this new injury is one he’s seen before. [NBC Sports Philly]

*Great news for all of us: the BSH Prospect Report is back! [BSH]

*Let’s take our weekly look around the Metro with our friends at the Canes blog. [Canes Country]

*The latest 32 Thoughts is out, with not much about your Flyers but a little bit, at least. [Sportsnet]

*Is it wrong to laugh at Seattle because Dave Hakstol is doing peak Dave Hakstol things? [The Hockey News]

*And finally, everyone laughed at Nathan MacKinnon’s pasta craziness, but he’s not the only one. These are professional athletes and they’re focusing hard on their diets to take themselves to the next level. [ESPN]