Friday Morning Fly By: Hockey is so weird

Today’s open discussion thread, complete with your daily dose of Philadelphia Flyers news and notes…

By Kelly Hinkle
*The Flyers beat the Panthers last night, in a game in which for long stretches the Flyers looked like... bad hockey. It was wild. RECAP!

*Yesterday was a big day. Let’s start with the good stuff? Or the “not bad” stuff, if you want to be totally neutral about it. The Flyers got a chance to redo the first round of the 2016 draft and plucked Kieffer Bellows off of the waiver wire. [BSH]

*In case you didn’t know this Bellows was an Islanders before yesterday, and here’s what our pals at Lighthouse Hockey had to say about losing the winger. [Lighthouse Hockey]

*And now, the bad stuff. The objectively bad stuff, there’s no being neutral here. Sean Couturier has stopped skating and the timeline appears to have moved from weeks to months. Many months. [NBC Sports Philly]

*The timeline for Cam Atkinson seems to be longer than original anticipated too. This explains all of the waiver wire stuff, huh? Warm bodies needed. [Inquirer]

*If you’re a subscriber over at Charlie’s website (if you’re not, join through one of his articles. It’s a dollar.), he’s doing another mailbag, and Charlie’s answer to any question you have will be the best answer you could possibly get. [The Athletic]

*And finally, we’re doing a fun new thing here on BSH, because why not: behold the Penalty Boxed Lunch. [BSH]

