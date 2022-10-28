Another win? Just go with it, I guess...

How are they winning? Why are they winning? Is this sustainable? Where the hell is all of this going?

Sometimes we just have to throw up our hands and see how things play out.

The Philadelphia Flyers were outshot 51-22 in their 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Despite getting off to a 5-2-0 start, Philly has been outshot, on average, by a count of 36-27.

But a combination of Carter Hart’s dominance, some great execution in few offensive zone chances, and a little bit of luck (maybe more than a little bit) have this team sitting atop the Metropolitan division with 10 points in the standings, trailing only the Boston Bruins (14 points) for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Is this good for the longterm health of the organization? Not if the goal is to ultimately acquire top-end talent, which seems only possible via high lottery picks.

But after years of embarrassing losses and unwatchable hockey, it’s hard to say watching them win, even in a completely unsustainable way, isn’t at least a little fun.

And it’s definitely adding to the mystique of whatever magic is in the Philadelphia air, with the Union surging towards the Conference Final, an undefeated Eagles team, and the Phillies 4 wins away from a World Series Championship all happening at once.

So, just throw up your hands, roll with the punches and listen to postgame.

What else can we do?