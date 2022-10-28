 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BSH Radio #377: Carter Hart, that’s how

What if they just keep winning?

By Bill Matz
/ new
Florida Panthers v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Bill Matz, Steph Driver, and Charlie O’Connor recorded this before Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers, but given the way that game played out, the content is still quite relevant.

The Philadelphia Flyers are 5-2-0 (4-2-0 at time of recording), despite being owned in basically every metric other than the final score.

Carter Hart, who made a career high 48 saves against the Panthers, is playing at a Vezina-caliber level while the rest of the team is basically living up to the expectations of a squad picked to finish near the bottom of the standings.

And yet, here they are, inexplicably atop the division thanks to Hart, a shooting-percentage over 11 (finished last year at 8.3%), and John Tortorella magic.

The gang chooses to enjoy this most likely unsustainable beginning to the season, and also there’s a discussion at the end of Chuck Fletcher claiming Kieffer Bellows on waivers.

Listen to the show!

More From Broad Street Hockey

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Broad Street Hockey Weekly Roundup newsletter!

A weekly roundup of Philadelphia Flyers news from Broad Street Hockey