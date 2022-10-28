Watch the Phillies in the World Series from the comfort of the Wells Fargo Center

Didn’t win World Series tickets via the lottery? A million fans didn’t, but that is now A-OKAY!

The Wells Fargo Center just announced it will open its doors for fans to watch the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Houston Astros during Games 1 and 2 next week. Starting at 7:00pm you’ll be able to watch the game from anywhere Main Concourse and enjoy $5 beers.

Tickets are free, but you will need one to enter the arena. Details below in the press release.

PHILADELPHIA (October 28, 2022) – For Philly sports fans, there’s only one place to be next week: the Sports Complex in South Philly, and for fans without tickets to the games, the New Wells Fargo Center has you covered. The arena is offering two great options for baseball fans on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday who aren’t going into the games but want to be in the middle of the action in South Philly. OPTION 1: WATCH THE GAMES WITH FELLOW FANS INSIDE THE NEW WELLS FARGO CENTER: On Monday, October 31 and Tuesday, November 1, the arena will open its doors to the Philly faithful starting at 7 p.m. on both nights and will play the games on all TV screens in the Main Concourse bars. $5 beers will be served along with select concessions and full bar menus. Last Sunday, fans celebrated inside the New Wells Fargo Center alongside thousands of fellow Philadelphians creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere just steps from Citizens Bank Park. Admission to the arena is free but fans must secure a ticket to scan for entry. To secure tickets, click here.

Fans can also purchase an outdoor tailgate package from TailgatePhilly.com which give you all the essential tools without having the drag it down to the arena, including: a parking spot, tailgating space, tent, table, chairs, private restrooms and a cooler filled with ice (adult bevs and food not included). This can be for Monday, Tuesday AND Wednesday. Details below: