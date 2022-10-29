Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Game 8 of 82
7:00 p.m. ET
How to Watch/Listen:
- On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
- On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic
Projected Lineups:
Philadelphia Flyers:
Lines are not 100% clear due to some changes. Per Giana Han of the Inquirer, Kieffer Bellows will draw into the lineup and Egor Zamula will head to the press box. Lineups below are a guess based on that.
Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny
Noah Cates - Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett
Kieffer Bellows - Morgan Frost - Wade Allison
Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler - Justin Braun
Starter: Carter Hart
Backup: Samuel Ersson
Carolina Hurricanes (lines assumed to be same as Friday night):
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield
Starter: Antti Raanta
Backup: Frederik Andersen
