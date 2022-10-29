 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyers vs. Hurricanes: Coverage, how to watch, lineups, and game thread

Can the Flyers somehow keep it going while everyone else is watching baseball?

By Kurt R.
Carolina Hurricanes v Philadelphia Flyers Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 8 of 82

7:00 p.m. ET

Enemy Lines: Canes Country

Pre-Game Reading/Listening:

  • Today’s checking out the competition podcast with our friends over at Canes Country:

How to Watch/Listen:

  • On local TV via NBC Sports Philadelphia
  • On radio via 97.5 The Fanatic

Projected Lineups:

Philadelphia Flyers:

Lines are not 100% clear due to some changes. Per Giana Han of the Inquirer, Kieffer Bellows will draw into the lineup and Egor Zamula will head to the press box. Lineups below are a guess based on that.

Joel Farabee - Kevin Hayes - Travis Konecny

Noah Cates - Scott Laughton - Owen Tippett

Kieffer Bellows - Morgan Frost - Wade Allison

Nic Deslauriers - Lukáš Sedlák - Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov - Tony DeAngelo

Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler - Justin Braun

Starter: Carter Hart

Backup: Samuel Ersson

Carolina Hurricanes (lines assumed to be same as Friday night):

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dylan Coghlan - Jalen Chatfield

Starter: Antti Raanta

Backup: Frederik Andersen

