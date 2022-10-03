Monday Morning Fly By: One more to go

*After a weekend chock full of thrilling preseason action we are down to just one more game to go, Tuesday night at The Farg against these Islanders again. Saturday’s game against the Bruins was a big ol’ dud... [BSH]

*... and then last night’s game IN Long Island... it was better! So there’s that. Here’s a recap for you, in case you’d like to relive the magic.

*Because both the old and new gods are dead, Felix Sandstrom got hurt during Saturday afternoon’s game in Boston. The absurdity of this parade of injuries! [NBC Sports Philly]

*This weekend also brought another round of cuts to the roster; this one was a hefty one. [Inquirer]

*Anyway, let’s talk about Emil Andrae has we make it to the halfway mark of our prospect ranking. [BSH]

*The Flyers need everyone to break out this year, but Charlie’s pick for the one who definitely will break out makes a lot of sense. [The Athletic]

*I see a lot of people Online expressing a lot of disdain for this woman but not a single one of them has been able to articulate why they dislike her when I ask them. If one thing is clear it is that the Flyers need some outside voices in the room and if nothing else, she’s not part of the Old Boys’ Club. [Inquirer]

*Predicting how the league will shake out this season, you say? Oh boy oh boy wonder where the Flyers will end up! [The Athletic]

*And finally, FIFTY year old Jaromir Jagr is starting to think about retirement. Five. Zero. What a legend. [Daily Faceoff]