Tuesday Morning Fly By: Preseason we hardly knew ye

*The Flyers play their final preseason game tonight, which means when we wake up tomorrow there is nothing between us and the regular season except the cold thankless abyss of our everyday lives. Anyhoo, it’s probably a problem that the Flyers can’t seem to score more than one single goal in a hockey game, eh? [NBC Sports Philly]

*Heading into this game there are a few things we can takeaway from camp as a whole. Some good, some bad. [Inquirer]

*Speaking of Good Camp Things, let’s talk a little about Tyson Foerster, who looks like he could be a fun one. [BSH]

*If the Flyers end up being as bad as we are thinking/hoping/worrying they’ll be, Travis Sanheim could be a big-time trade chip come Deadline Day. [The Hockey News]

*Not Flyers-related but hearing some insider stuff from someone that very recently worked in an NHL front office could be very interesting. It’s hockey though, so it probably won’t be. But it could! [The Athletic]

*And finally, NHL officials: they’re just like us! [AP]