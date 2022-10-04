 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flyperbole: The Flyers Curve

At least the Phillies made the playoffs. Go Fightins! Said!

By estebomb and Ryan Quigley
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Kraken now have a member of the NHL mascot club, does Buoy have anything on Gritty? Steve and Quigz also discuss the Philadelphia Flyers’ rough preseason and what moves they would make as GM to start righting the ship.

