Wednesday Morning Fly By: Decision time

*The preseason is officially over and the Flyers went out on a relatively high note. They looked good last night! Relatively. Sure they lost, but they scored three entire goals! That’s progress. How’s about a recap?

*The Flyers kept their injured players out of the games and, for the most part, out of practice, for the whole of this training camp. And that’s probably a good thing. [NBC Sports Philly]

*And now that the games have been played, its decision time for Torts as he decides who will make the opening night roster. One guy trying his hardest to get there is Taylor Laczynski. [Inquirer]

*In that vein, here are five questions facing John Tortorella as he begins to put his stamp on this team. [NBC Sports Philly]

*He’s definitely put his stamp on the players already, pushing guys like Cam York to be better than they’ve been in the past, even if they were already good. [Inquirer]

*The Flyers might not really know who will be in net on Game 1 of the season, but there are eight teams who know for sure that they’ll have a new guy backing them up. [AP]

*DGB’s prediction contest is back, so place your bets! For funsies! [The Athletic]

*And finally, a brand new Flyperbole! Nothing better on a dreary Wednesday; it’ll brighten your day right up. [BSH]